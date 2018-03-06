Manitoba Hydro crews have restored power to thousands of customers left without electricity following a winter storm which brought as much as 30 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Manitoba.

At peak, more than 10,000 customers were without power.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 295 customers remained without power.

Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Scott Powell said the heavy, wet snow caused several problems.

“It weights down the wires,” said Powell. “We had a lot of downed wires throughout southern Manitoba.”

“In severe cases, in some areas, it added so much weight the poles actually had broken insulators, broken cross-arms and we also had pole fires in a number of locations where it actually burned the top of the poles off.”

Powell said in some cases poor driving conditions delayed Hydro’s response, but the utility expects to have everyone’s power restored by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“It just slows everything down when you have that much snow,” he said. “It’s wet. It’s slippery. It’s difficult conditions. Our crews did a great job.”

In order to try and prevent further outages, Hydro crews are rolling ice off the lines in several areas across the southern portion of the province, including just north of Portage la Prairie.

“We’re getting the ice off the lines in the areas where it’s an issue,” said Powell. “In many other locations just that radiant energy from the sun is melting that ice off the lines.”

“We’re not anticipating any further problems, but again, it’s really a weather-dependent issue.”

Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News