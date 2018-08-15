Manitoba Hydro has put the brakes on a portion of the bus rapid transit line construction.

Hydro tells CTV News a week ago it issued a stop work order over safety issues.

The Crown corporation says park and ride facilities and active transportation paths are being built too close to its towers in a Hydro corridor in the Clarence Avenue area. It believes variances were made to the original plans.

Hydro says it has concerns for workers’ safety and the integrity of the system, and while some of the issues have been resolved, it’s continuing to work with the city and the contractor to resolve the matter.

The city says it’s currently experiencing temporary delays on two of 12 BRT work sites, the Clarence and Seel park and ride lots.

“Delays of this nature are common on major infrastructure projects like this, and are not expected to affect the project timeline or budget,” said a city spokesperson.