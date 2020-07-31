WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro is replacing a power pole on Friday morning after a car crashed into it.

Hydro crews worked on the replacement from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. after the collision at 2 a.m. The incident took place at Kent Road and Keenleyside Street.

Images from the scene show a black car with severe front-end damage.

CTV News reached out to Manitoba Hydro for more information.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Tara Lopez.