Manitoba Hydro replacing power pole after car crashes into it
Published Friday, July 31, 2020 6:01AM CST
Manitoba Hydro crews working to replace a power pole. (Source: Tara Lopez/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro is replacing a power pole on Friday morning after a car crashed into it.
Hydro crews worked on the replacement from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. after the collision at 2 a.m. The incident took place at Kent Road and Keenleyside Street.
Images from the scene show a black car with severe front-end damage.
CTV News reached out to Manitoba Hydro for more information.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
- With files from CTV’s Tara Lopez.
