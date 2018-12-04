Manitoba Hydro has filed two applications for general rate increases to the Public Utility Board. The Crown Corporation filed applications for electricity and natural gas.

The request was for a one year 3.5 per cent increase in electricity for 2018-19 that would take effect April 1, 2019. The one year request was filed to give the company time to review its operations. A new multi-year application is expected to be filed in late 2019.

The request is expected to generate of a net income of an estimated $31 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Earlier this year the PUB approved a 3.6 per cent rate increase for the 2018-19 year. This came after an extensive rate review.

As for the natural gas request, they are not seeking any rate increases for the 2019-20 or 2020-21 years. The application addresses a number of outstanding regulatory and accounting issues.

The corporation is also requesting approval to stop collecting customer fees to support the Furnace Replacement Program. This would mean in a rate reduction for small gas services, mainly residential, customers.

The program would continue to operate with the funds they have already collected from customers.