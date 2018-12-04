

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Hydro has filed two applications for general rate increases to the Public Utility Board. The Crown Corporation filed applications for electricity and natural gas.

The request was for a one year 3.5 per cent increase in electricity for 2018-19 that would take effect April 1, 2019. The one year request was filed to give the company time to review its operations. A new multi-year application is expected to be filed in late 2019.

The request is expected to generate of a net income of an estimated $31 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Earlier this year the PUB approved a 3.6 per cent rate increase for the 2018-19 year. This came after an extensive rate review.

As for the natural gas request, they are not seeking any rate increases for the 2019-20 or 2020-21 years. The application addresses a number of outstanding regulatory and accounting issues.

The corporation is also requesting approval to stop collecting customer fees to support the Furnace Replacement Program. This would mean in a rate reduction for small gas services, mainly residential, customers.

The program would continue to operate with the funds they have already collected from customers.