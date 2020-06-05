WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro announced it will be issuing temporary layoff notices beginning on Friday, June 5.

The Crown corporation said the notices will be going out to members from two of its unions following a month of discussions.

The unions impacted are Unifor and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), and Hydro said approximately 200 employees will be laid off for a period of four months. It added this is a significant reduction from the 700 layoffs it was initially expecting.

Hydro noted it was unable to agree with the unions on the cost reductions required to support Manitoba’s COVID-19 response, and that the layoffs will begin in two to three weeks.

Jay Grewal, president and CEO of Manitoba Hydro, said this was not the preferred course of action.

“We will make all efforts to minimize the impact of these temporary layoffs on service to customers, while maintaining the safety of our system and employees in every aspect of our operations,” he said in a statement.

“We worked extremely hard to avoid getting to this point. Unfortunately, we have no more flexibility.”

CTV News has reached out to the unions impacted for comment on the decision.

The Crown corporation said it reached a savings agreement in principle with the Association of Manitoba Hydro Staff and Supervisory Employees (AMHSSE), which does not require layoffs. Hydro said members of AMHSSE, as well as the Manitoba Hydro Professional Engineers’ Association and Corporate Exempt staff, will take three unpaid days off instead of layoffs.

These workers’ paycheques will be reduced by about 1.2 hours per pay period beginning on June 25, and ending on March 31, 2021.

Hydro said it’s continuing to have discussions with CUPE, and that more details are expected next week.