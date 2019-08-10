

CTV News Winnipeg





Manitoba Hydro is warning customers in the province about scam phone callers claiming to be Manitoba Hydro.

The company said it has noticed a recent rash of scam calls to its customers.

It says the calls are sophisticated, using recordings that sound like Manitoba Hydro representatives and spoofing its phone number.

Manitoba Hydro said it has four phone numbers: 1-888-624-9376, 1-866-890-3856, 204-480-5900, and 204-480-5901.

It said customers should never call any other number about their hydro account.

The scammers are often calling to say money is owed on your account and requires immediate payment or you will be disconnected. Hydro said the callers may leave a voicemail asking you to call a different number. It said the scammers are trying to arrange payment at non-Manitoba Hydro locations.

Manitoba Hydro is reminding customers that it does not accept payment by phone, PayPal, credit card, wire transfer, or bitcoin ATMs. A full list of payment options is available online.

Manitoba Hydro said it is working with police to stop the scammers.