Manitoba ICU doctor says 'hold your horses' on easing COVID-19 restrictions

A day after public health and elected officials in Manitoba announced plans to start cautiously reducing the province’s COVID-19 restrictions, one ICU doctor feels the move may be premature.

Dr. Eric Jacobsohn told CTV News he believes we have to be guided by what the health-care system is telling us.

“What is the urgency? Hold your horses. When it appears that the system is coping, open up judiciously,” said Dr. Jacobsohn.

Dr. Jacobsohn told CTV News it’s reasonable to say everyone wants to open up and this is a track to debate when the right time is.

“So we all seek normality but let’s ask, ‘is this a normal health-care system for patients who have six month, 18-month delays in getting an operation, getting diagnostic services?’” said the anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist at St. Boniface Hospital and Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

“Anybody in leadership in this province who would walk through the hospital and see — there is very little normal in this hospital.”

He also thinks reopening before the hospitals have rebounded sends a disrespectful message to the health-care workers who have gone over and above to keep the system afloat.

“There is nothing normal in the health-care system, we are barely holding on.”

Jacobsohn said we may be past the Omicron peak, but the data isn’t clear.

“Even if we are, the tail may last a while,” he said.

The loosening of restrictions announced Wednesday expands private gatherings where everyone is vaccinated to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. Businesses and events can operate at 50 per cent capacity without the 250 person cap. Liquor sales can continue at restaurants and bars until midnight. Retail is back to full capacity in Southern Health. Sports tournaments can also resume.

These changes are set to take effect on February 8 and last until February 22.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Premier Heather Stefanson said if COVID data continues to trend downward, restrictions will continue to be loosened in the weeks and months to follow.

“Situation permitting and based off of what the data is telling us at the time, we will be looking to remove a significant amount of capacity limits and restrictions," said Stefanson. "Later this spring we hope to be in a position of relaxing nearly all restrictions and moving to recommendations."

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer, reiterated the premier's comments.

"Given where we are right now, if we don't see anything unexpected, we're looking at a restriction-free Manitoba by spring,” he said.

The announcement was music to Cory Thomas’ ears, who is the talent buyer for Park Theatre in Winnipeg.

“Any time they are lightening restrictions it’s a light at the end of the tunnel for what we do, for our shows. But every time they lighten it, I just feel like it’s a big tease that it’s going to be pulled away again a month later, two months later,” he told CTV News.

Thomas said Park Theatre has been following all public health orders and COVID-19 safety measures needed to keep Manitobans safe.

“I understand every time they do it. We totally understand that because it’s safety first before going out and having a good time at a concert.”

Under the new restrictions, Thomas says the biggest benefit will come from alcohol sales being extended to midnight. He says the 50 per cent capacity is manageable because that’s about all the venue can fit anyways with the requirement for people to be seated.

Over the next couple of weeks, Thomas said there are some local events booked at Park Theatre, but no touring bands. Even the bookings they do have, he said organizers are 50/50 on if they want to go ahead, which Thomas understands.

“Everyone feels a little odd right now if things are going to happen so, I almost feel like our February might completely die in some regard, maybe some of the late February dates might happen,” he said.

“We’re banking on March being good. March needs to be good. It’s the spring. We have some big events coming up. I am really hoping that (in) March, we can be open at full capacity and we’ll do our shows normally and then by May we’re just rolling.”

Thomas said during the pandemic shutdown, Park Theatre has taken the time to do renovations which included upgrading the building’s ventilation system.

He said he is more than okay with a mask requirement sticking around and his hope is for 100 per cent capacity to return.

“I do want people to be able to walk around, though. We prefer not to do seated because that chops us down even more than 50 per cent capacity when we have to have everyone seated.”