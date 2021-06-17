WINNIPEG -- Manitoba public health has identified 225 more variant of concern cases in the province, including 11 more cases of the Delta variant.

As of Thursday, the province has reported 89 total cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) which was first identified in India.

The majority of these cases have recovered, only four are considered active as of Thursday. There has been one death linked to the Delta variant in Manitoba.

In total, the province linked 225 more cases to variants of concern on Thursday, bringing the total number of variant cases in Manitoba to 14,228. Of these cases, 1,541 cases are considered active, while 12,566 have recovered.

There have been 121 deaths linked to variants of concern.

The bulk of Manitoba's variant cases are identified as the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7.) which was first reported in the United Kingdom.

There were 52 more cases identified as the Alpha variant on Thursday, bringing the total to 6,142. There have been 102 deaths linked to the Alpha variant in Manitoba.

Three more cases were linked to the Gamma variant (P1) first identified in Brazil, bringing the total number of Gamma variant cases in Manitoba to 169. One death has been linked to this variant.

Seven cases were linked to the Beta variant (B.1.315) first identified in South Africa, bringing the total number of Beta variant cases in Manitoba to 52. Two deaths have been linked to the Beta variant.

One case of the B.1.617 variant was identified in Manitoba on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to nine.

A total of 7,752 variant cases are unspecified.