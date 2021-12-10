Manitoba implements mandatory vaccination policy at the Legislative Building

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is implementing a vaccine policy at the Legislative Building, which will require all individuals entering the building to be fully immunized against COVID-19.

The province announced the new policy on Friday, saying people will have to provide proof of their vaccination status, while select individuals will have the option of frequent testing.

Beginning on Dec. 15, the following people will need to provide proof of vaccination when going to the Manitoba Legislative Building:

Members of the legislative assembly;

Provincial public servants who don’t work in the building;

Constituency assistants of members of the legislative assembly;

Contractors working in the building on behalf of the government or legislative assembly; and

Visiting members of the public.

The following individuals will need to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from a test conducted within the past 48 hours of each entry into the Manitoba Legislative Building:

Public servants whose offices are located inside the building; and

Members of the press gallery or media staff who need to access the building.

When someone tries to enter the building, Manitoba Protective Services will verify the proof of vaccination or the negative test result.

Acceptable proof of immunization includes a Manitoba immunization card; a pan-Canadian proof of vaccination credential; a National Defence Canada COVID-19 vaccine record or card or; an official government document that contains the history of a person’s vaccine status.

International travellers can provide immunization documentation submitted to Canadian border service officials and a government-issued photo ID.

The province notes that it is mandatory to comply with this policy, and to treat staff with respect as they navigate the process.