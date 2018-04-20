It looks like a video game, but it’s no game.

Trans X, a trucking company, uses a simulator to train drivers.

"We could put a driver in any scenario that you could possibly think of on the highway through this simulator. and then if it does happen on the highway, he has an idea how to deal with it,” said Fred Spencley.

Trainer Fred Spencley was a truck driver for 32 years. He said ongoing education for novice and veteran drivers is important for road safety. Trans X does training twice a year for all of its drivers.

"I've seen many close calls and unfortunately I have seen my share of accidents out there," said Spencley.

Ontario mandates more than 100 hours of classroom and road training through licensed schools before a license is handed to a driver. But in Manitoba and other provinces, there is no entry level training required. In the wake of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy, that could change, after 16 people on the team bus died when a transport truck and the team’s bus collided.

Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said the discussion is already underway with the other western provinces about mandatory pre-license training for truckers.

"That we would have a standard together and I think there will be a desire for that I think everyone is shaken up about this," said Schuler.

The truck involved in the Humboldt crash was driven by a 30-year-old man who had been with a Calgary-based company for a month, where he received 15 days of training, according to the owner. His prior experience is not clear.

The Manitoba Trucking Association says mandatory pre-license training is needed across the board.

"So that these people come licensed to the industry as a known commodity with a known knowledge and skill set,” said MTA executive director Terry Shaw.

Fred Spencley agrees, he says training for new and current drivers is invaluable.

"Training doesn't come cheap. Unfortunately it is expensive, but you know, what is our safety on the highway worth,” said Spencley.