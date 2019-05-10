

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s criminal justice system is locking up youth and adults at a higher rate than any other province.

According to new data from Statistics Canada, the national incarceration rate has been on the decline over the last five years. In 2017 and 2018, seven out of 10 provinces had incarceration rates lower than the average provincial and territorial rate of 83 adults per 100,000 people.

However, Manitoba’s rate outstripped the others above the national average with 231 adults per 100,000.

Manitoba is also imprisoning Indigenous people at a rate higher than the rest of the country.

The data shows three-quarters of people in custody were Indigenous adults in 2017 and 2018.

In the last two years, Manitoba had the highest number of youth in custody, at 19 per 10,000.