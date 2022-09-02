Manitoba investing $1.3M to support school nourishment programs

The Manitoba government is investing $1.3 million to support the delivery of school nourishment programs.

Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Sarah Guillemard and Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko announced the funding on Thursday, saying the money will go to the Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba (CNCM).

“As children and their parents prepare for the start of another busy school year, it is vital that Manitoba children have reliable access to nourishing foods, not only for the academic performances but for optimal development and overall well-being,” Guillemard said at a Thursday news conference.

The new investment will ensure more Manitoba schools will be able to support students’ needs as they head back to the classroom. This includes the schools that were part of the Home Nutrition Learning Program in response to the pandemic.

The funding brings the total provincial funding for school nutrition programs to $2.5 million this year.

“School nourishment programs provide a social environment where students can eat nutritious meals together and begin the school day well fed,” Guillemard said.

“The increased funding will enable CNCM to grow the number of school-based meal and snack programs they support throughout the province and reach many more students each school day.”

The province notes that school nourishment programs support healthy eating and food security for Manitoba children. It adds that evidence shows these programs help with school attendance, support learning, and promote health and wellness.

“School nutrition programs ensure that every child has the opportunity to start the school day off in a good way,” Ewasko said.