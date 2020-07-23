WINNIPEG -- The provincial government announced it has chosen 12 disaster prevention and climate resilience projects in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region that will receive funding.

Municipal Relation Minister Rochelle Squires made the announcement on Thursday morning.

The 12 projects will receive a total of $15 million in support which will come from the government's $48 million fund for disaster prevention and climate resilience improvements.

"Natural disasters can strike at any time. Communities need to be as ready as possible, developing infrastructure that can help them withstand whatever Mother Nature will be throwing their way," said Squires

One project that is set to receive $4.6 million in support will happen along Winnipeg’s Lyndale Drive.

The project will help with the stabilization of the Red River's banks along that area, with the province saying it helps with the city's diking system.

Other projects focus on drainage, emergency backup power generation for essential utilities, separation of a storm sewer system, a water security upgrade to allow for enough water supplies during periods of drought, and improvements to regional emergency reporting systems.

"The projects announced today will go a long way in supporting our region," said Colleen Sklar, who is the executive director of the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region.

Sklar said the projects that are being supported are ones that have multiple benefits that will help several communities.

"You don't manage water one community at a time. It takes a collaborative, coordinated response and we're so thrilled the province has put forward these projects and we know they will go a long way in helping us achieve resiliency across the Winnipeg Metro Region," she added.

The $15 million is a one-time payment that is part of the province's announcement in November 2019 to invest in damage prevention and climate resiliency measures.