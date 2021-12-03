Manitoba investing $31.6M in Selkirk hospital to help expand facility

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is investing $31.6 million in the Selkirk Regional Health Centre, which will help to expand the facility and increase the number of acute care inpatient beds.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Health Minister Audrey Gordon made the funding announcement at a news conference in Selkirk on Friday, saying the expansion will help to position the facility to play a larger role in the provincial surgery program.

“Investing in health-care services and communities throughout the province will not only improve the physical health and well-being of Manitobans, but their mental health as well,” Gordon said.

“Our government’s investment in the Selkirk Regional Health Centre is an investment in the improvement of patient care for people living in the community and the health region.”

According to the province, the money will add 30 new acute care inpatient beds, and enhance Selkirk’s ability to treat and monitor sicker patients. This means the hospital can deliver more local care to inpatients, as well as to a higher volume of surgical and endoscopy patients.

The renovations will include small design changes to improve patient flow and expand the treatment capacity of the emergency department.

The province noted that once the renovations are complete, there will also be an increased number of surgeries at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre.

Stefanson said Friday’s announcement is a step toward the government’s goal of reducing wait times, improving access, and providing more services in communities.

“Today’s announcement supports our government’s commitment to build, renew and expand our health-care sites across the province, and improve the quality of care for all Manitobans now and well into the future,” the premier said.

Construction on the hospital is expected to start next year.