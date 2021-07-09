WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is investing $3 million in 11 organizations that provide important services for Indigenous and northern communities.

Indigenous and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke made the announcement in a news release on Friday, saying she appreciates the chosen organizations for their work connecting with Indigenous and northern residents during the pandemic.

“Providing this support means programs and services that improve social and economic outcomes for Indigenous and northern peoples are able to continue,” Clarke said.

The province noted the following organizations will receive funding:

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO);

The Southern Chiefs’ Organizations (SCO);

The Manitoba Association of Friendship Centres;

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC);

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF);

The Northern Association of Community Councils;

The Eagle Urban Transition Centre;

The Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg;

Manitoba Moon Voices;

Indigenous Languages of Manitoba; and

Oyate Tipi Cumini Yape.

Some of these organizations are community-based providers for government programs, while others are consultative and supportive facilities for provincial programs and policy development.

Clarke noted that these organizations cultivate positive relationships with Indigenous people and northern communities.

Damon Johnson, president of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg, said his organization uses its funding to advocate for the interests of the urban Indigenous community.

“One recent involvement is the current Manitoba Indigenous COVID-19 Vaccination Committee where we advised health officials on actions that would ensure all First Nations, Inuit and Métis citizens would get vaccinated,” Johnson said in a news release.

“We are seeing the results of these efforts as Indigenous and non-Indigenous people are lining up to get vaccinated. This is a practical involvement and evidence of how our government includes Indigenous leaders and organizations in important initiatives of benefit to all citizens of our province.”