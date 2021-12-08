Manitoba invests in trails at Assiniboine Park and FortWhyte Alive

The Manitoba government is providing $71,000 to help with the creation of a new trail system at Assiniboine Park, as well as to enhance existing trails at FortWhyte Alive.

Municipal Affairs Minister Derek Johnson announced the funding on Wednesday, saying the new and enhanced trails will help to improve accessibility and visitor experience.

“Spending time in nature is a wonderful way to relax, spend time with loved ones and enjoy all our province has to offer,” he said in a news release.

The project at Assiniboine Park includes new pathways in The Grove at The Leaf – Canada’s Diversity Gardens.

These paths are about one kilometre in length and connect visitors to other gardens at The Leaf, including the Indigenous Peoples Garden and the Terry Fox Fitness Trail.

The province notes this project is now complete and the pathways can now be accessed.

“The new pathways in The Grove have enhanced this beautiful space, making it more accessible and connecting it with the other gardens at The Leaf,” said Margaret Redmond, president and CEO of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

“These physical connections will help us create meaningful experiences and opportunities for people to connect with nature and each other.”

The project at FortWhyte Alive, which is still in progress, will enhance existing signage to improve navigation. It will also include redesigning the pathways on the east and south sides of the interpretive centre.

“This past year has affirmed so clearly how much we need nature and that it should be accessible to everyone,” said Liz Wilson, president and CEO of FortWhyte Alive.

“This is why we are thrilled and grateful for this opportunity to bring more people to our seven kilometres of urban trails and provide them with the space, direction and information they need to reconnect with nature."

The funding for these projects is from the Trails Grant for Winnipeg, which is part of the Trails Manitoba grant program.