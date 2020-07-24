WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba is allowing livestock producers to cut hay and let their animals graze on Crown Land.

In a news release on Friday, the province said the decision was prompted by dry conditions in parts of the province over the last few years. The province said this land is not normally designated for agricultural use.

"Under certain circumstances, Crown lands can be made available for agricultural use," the province said.

A listing of the available lands can be found online.

The news release said the Agricultural Crown Lands Leasing program will administer the use of available land and provide necessary permits, though the livestock is only allowed to graze until the naturally existing forage is exhausted or by Oct. 31.

The province said hay bales have to be removed by Nov. 15.

"If producers with AgriInsurance contracts intend to put their crop to alternate use (i.e. for feed), they are required to contact Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation to arrange for a field appraisal before harvesting the crop," the province news release reads.

"Crop producers should also consider making crop residue available to livestock producers."

Those who want more information can contact the Agricultural Crown Lands Leasing program at 204-867-6550 or a local Agricultural Crown Lands District Office.