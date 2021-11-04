Manitoba is updating its legislation on the legal definition of a parent

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is making changes to the Family Maintenance Act to update the legal definition of a parent.

On Wednesday, Justice Minister Cameron Friesen announced the act will include parentage legislation for children conceived through assisted reproduction, with or without surrogacy.

The changes to the legislation include requirements for surrogacy agreements before a child is conceived, processes for surrendering the child to the intended parents, and exceptions where the surrogate does agree to surrender the child.

“While the legislation was not intending to discriminate, it simply did not keep up with changes in reproductive technologies, resulting in situations where the law has become challenging to navigate for anyone using assisted reproduction to become a parent,” Friesen said in a news release.

“Our government has done considerable work to respond legislatively to safeguard the rights and interests of children, and ensure legal recognition of the intended parents.”

Legal parentage defines who a child’s parents are. This affects a number of areas of a child’s life, including identity, citizenship, inheritance right and entitlement to benefits under the law.

The province notes that provisions around parentage are necessary to protect the rights of children and ensure the legal recognition of the intended parents, who have legal rights and responsibilities.

Friesen noted that last year the court declared certain sections of the Family Maintenance Act to be unconstitutional and found the legislation infringed on certain sections of the charter. The court gave the province until Nov. 9, 2021, to pass new valid legislation.

The province adds that the amended provisions will be introduced at the earliest opportunity when the legislature resumes. These changes bring Manitoba in line with other provinces, including Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.