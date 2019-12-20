WINNIPEG -- WARNING THIS STORY CONTAINS LANGUAGE AND DETAILS THAT SOME MAY FIND OFFENSIVE

Manitoba Justice failed to take steps to protect an employee of the Manitoba Youth Centre from ongoing harassment from coworkers based on his sexual orientation, according to a recent decision from the Manitoba Human Rights Adjudication Panel.

The complainant, identified only as T.M. in the ruling, worked as a juvenile counselor at the facility continuously between 2002 and 2009, testified that he first told a coworker he was gay a year into his employment after the coworker questioned him.

The ruling said after that, the harassment he experienced included being referred to with slurs related to his sexual orientation and his Metis race, including the terms “faggot” and “squaw.”

He said he was also the subject of ongoing jokes related to his being gay, including being referred to as “Code Pink” when responding to emergency code calls.

“Eventually, he said, that was all he was – the ‘gay guy’ and while there was a core group whose harassing behaviour was constant, a good 70 per cent of the staff would from time to time make comments about his sexual orientation,” read one paragraph in the decision.

The harassment escalated to graphic comments related to sex with men. T.M. told the panel he begged coworkers to stop.

He also testified that early on, because he believed a superintendent at the facility had witnessed the behaviour and did nothing to stop it, “he felt it was futile to complain.”

In 2009, T.M. reached a breaking point and suffered a panic attack while arriving at work, and was taken to hospital. He began a course of medication for depression and anxiety and took five weeks off before returning to work, where the harassment continued.

After another leave in 2010, the complainant was moved to another Manitoba Justice position outside the youth centre.

In 2012, he was told he would have to return to the Youth Centre and later that year, joined Youth Centre staff at a social gathering at a bar where he testified a co-worker sexually assaulted and threatened him.

At the time, he said the only person he told was his husband.

WRITTEN COMPLAINT

In 2013 T.M. brought forward a written complaint outlining the harassment, as there was new management in place. However, it was eventually decided by managers and human resources staff that because T.M. had not named names, the file would be closed. T.M. was not informed.

In early 2014 a Minister in the provincial government met with T.M. to apologize and said top managers and staff at the Youth Centre would undergo LGBT2SQ+ training and meet to discuss the harassment. A workshop was held, but the ruling said there is no evidence tracking which staff members attended or evidence that front-line staff were trained.

Eventually, in the fall of 2014, an investigation began that appeared to focus on the sexual assault allegation. Recommendations related to more LGBT2SQ+ training and respectful workplace training followed.

He left his position with Manitoba Justice in 2017.

RULING

After a three-week hearing, the Manitoba Human Rights Adjudication Panel ordered Manitoba Justice to pay the complainant $75K, and to conduct training and designate a respectful workplace advisor.

The Manitoba Human Rights Commission said the decision reinforces the responsibility of employers to investigate harassment complaints and even if an investigation isn’t possible, to take steps to stop the harassment.

In the decision, adjudicator Sherri Walsh writes “not only was the language which was used in the workplace toward T.M. shocking, vulgar and offensive, it signalled to him and others around him that he was ‘other’ – the sense of being less deserving of being treated with respect and dignity.”

In a news release announcing the decision, Karen Sharma, executive director of the commission, said they hear complaints of workplace homophobia, sexism and discrimination all too often.

“We know this kind of conduct has an impact on not only their wellbeing but the health of their families and communities,” she said.

“This decision makes it very clear that employers have a duty under The Human Rights Code to create environments that are respectful, inclusive and safe.”

CTV News has reached out to the province for a response.

Read the full decision below: