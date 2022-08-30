Manitoba kid looking to inspire others with the help of his science videos
A nine-year-old Manitoban is teaching others to follow their dreams – along with some interesting science facts – by creating YouTube videos.
Simon Monteith, otherwise known as Simon the Scientist, has been sharing his passion for science through online videos.
"I like being curious and finding out new things," said Simon.
His desire to share his knowledge and passion started during the pandemic, when he made his first video explaining how COVID-19 spreads.
"So when I was just seven years old, at the start of the pandemic, I had an idea of what COVID was."
Two years later, he has created about 60 educational videos, covering topics like the human body and the water cycle.
"I think that's what prompted this all, is that it's within Simon to reach out in a way that's original, that's understandable for all audiences," said Simon's mom Jacqueline.
Simon is originally from Opaskwayak Cree Nation and is now a semi-finalist in the Canada-wide Powwow Pitch, a contest made to help Indigenous entrepreneurs.
"If I get the $25,000 that I get for winning the Powwow Pitch, I'd use it to create a youth support fund so that other people's ideas, I can help support them," he said.
In the meantime, he said he has big plans for his channel, as he is hoping to inspire others to follow their passions, like he is.
"I want to make Simon the Scientist big enough that everybody can see it, even Indigenous people further north. They can be inspired and do what they want to do."
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new rocket on Artemis I mission
NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first Artemis I mission countdown this week. The 98-metre rocket -- the most powerful ever built by NASA -- remains on its pad at Kennedy Space Center with an empty crew capsule on top.
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol for alcohol consumption says Canadians should stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to reduce their risk of negative health consequences.
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.
PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet at Rideau Hall on Wednesday morning, in what CTV News has learned will be a small reworking of the Liberals' front bench.
Ukrainian family wishes they were warned about B.C.'s pricey rental market
Ukrainians who have escaped their war-torn country are arriving in British Columbia to find themselves thrust into the province's ultra-competitive rental market with little help finding a home.
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?
With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.
Turning off your phone's Wi-Fi doesn't actually turn off the Wi-Fi. Here's why
If you think you've turned off your phone's Wi-Fi, your phone may still be using Wi-Fi services in the background. CTVNews.ca explains how to properly turn off your phone's Wi-Fi.
Regina
-
70 Saskatchewan residents receive the first Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medals
The Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan awarded the first of thousands of medals in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee on Tuesday.
-
Regina Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class announced
The 2022 class for the Regina Sports Hall of Fame was announced on Tuesday.
-
Children 5 to 11 years old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.
Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.
Saskatoon
-
-
'This is a systemic issue': Sask. youth advocate to investigate independent school system
Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth Lisa Broda says she has reviewed all information handed over from the Ministry of Education
-
Children 5 to 11 years old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.
Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.
Northern Ontario
-
High tech hard hat being developed in Sudbury could make mining safer
Underground mining could soon get a bit safer thanks to a research project underway in Greater Sudbury.
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Edmonton
-
'Save it, save it, save it': Wish list growing as Alberta projects $13.2B surplus
Alberta's surplus is likely to be $13.2 billion in 2022-23 resulting in lower taxes, debt reduction and $3 billion in savings, premier Jason Kenney revealed in a surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon.
-
Whistle Stop owner is not anti-mask or a COVID-19 denier, lawyer argues on day 1 of trial
The owner of a small town Alberta café that became a centrepiece for defiance against COVID-19 public health measures appeared in a Red Deer courtroom Tuesday.
-
1 hurt after hazardous materials spill northwest of Edmonton
Emergency crews were called to a commercial job site in the area of 157 Avenue and 89 Street in Clairmont, Alta. for a hazardous materials spill Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
-
Ontario woman shocked lost $20K engagement ring diamond not covered by insurance
An Ontario woman was shocked to learn her insurance policy wouldn't cover the cost of replacing a lost diamond in her engagement ring.
-
Calgary
-
'You aren't driving alone': Victim of road rage shares message for drivers
An Edmonton man who was heading to see relatives in Calgary last weekend says he and the rest of his family are lucky to be alive following a run-in with an angry driver.
-
Canada's housing market cooling, but maybe not so much in Calgary
Recent data says Canada's housing market is cooling from a peak earlier this year with declines expected through the rest of the year, but some experts say Calgary will be shielded from extreme price decreases.
-
Fatal stabbing in Inglewood condo building hallway deemed random: police
Homicide unit investigators have identified the victim and his accused killer in connection with Saturday's afternoon stabbing in an Inglewood condominium building.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province. 'We can't hide the fact that there's been a change in the political climate in Quebec,' said Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. 'I was given a bulletproof vest, for example.'
-
Quebec election: Legault forced to defend COVID-19 rules in conservative riding
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault found himself on the defensive Tuesday, forced to justify his government's strict COVID-19 rules during a visit to a riding contested by the upstart Conservative Party of Quebec.
-
PQ leader accuses author of Montreal Gazette cartoon of 'Quebec bashing'
A cartoon in the Montreal Gazette on Tuesday has drawn the ire of the Parti Quebecois (PQ) and others who call it a clear example of 'Quebec bashing' and a stain on the legacy of Rene Levesque.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Pakistani community collecting supplies for flood-ravaged homeland
Unprecedented monsoon rains have ravaged Pakistan, leaving large swaths of the south-Asian nation underwater. More than 1,000 people are dead, millions more have been displaced and aid is urgently needed.
-
Back to school and back to 'normal' for Ottawa's French public and catholic students
Tens of thousands of students in Ottawa’s French public and French catholic school boards returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first day of a new school year. After years of COVID-19 restrictions, there is hope that this year will be different and won’t include online learning interruptions.
-
Ottawa's top doctor stops short of recommending masks in schools
Ottawa's medical officer of health is stopping short of recommending everyone wear a mask in Ottawa schools as students return to class. However, Dr. Vera Etches said masks are "another layer of protection" for children, teachers and families during the school year.
Atlantic
-
Mountie who investigated N.S. mass shooter linked to murder case under federal review
An RCMP officer who investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooter has been linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
-
Man charged in connection with sexual assaults and harassment on Bedford, N.S. trails
An 18-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a series of sexual assaults and harassment incidents over the last month at a number of locations in the same area of Bedford, N.S.
-
N.B. RCMP take over search for missing teen who fell off fishing boat
The RCMP has taken over the search for a missing teenage boater off the coast of Pointe-Sapin, N.B.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers training camp returns ahead of 2022-23 season
With the first Kitchener Rangers game set for the end of September, players hit the ice on Tuesday for the first day of the team’s annual training camp.
-
Brantford woman dealing with aftermath of 'nightmare' fire
“This is where my life flashed before my eyes,” Patricia Attwell says, gesturing at a charred and boarded-up building.
-
'These are users who have been given toxic drugs': Waterloo church marks Overdose Awareness Day
Dozens of chairs, each representing someone in the Region of Waterloo who died of a drug poisoning in 2021, wrapped around the edge of the Waterloo North Mennonite church parking lot on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'It's never, ever too late': Vancouver man returns to school at 48 years old
A Vancouver man is proving it's never too late to pursue your dreams.
-
-
Huge fan turnout for Nickelback video shoot 'awesome,' band says
Fans of Canadian rockers Nickelback came from far and wide Tuesday for a chance to appear in a music video for the band’s upcoming single “San Quentin.”
Vancouver Island
-
Daughters of murdered Vancouver Island man seek answers, accountability years after his death
The daughters of a murdered Metchosin, B.C., man are looking for answers, accountability and change to federal public safety policies three years after he was found dead in his home.
-
Langford's newest park named in honour of two men who died fighting fire in 1967
A new city park in Langford, B.C., has been named after two firefighters who died while attending a nearby fire on Skirt Mountain more than 50 years ago. During the summer of 1967, Vancouver Island was experiencing an extremely hot and dry summer. Two pilots, Alex Davidson and Robert Moore, were piloting a Canso water bomber stationed in Prince George, B.C., when a decision was made to reposition the plane at Patricia Bay off Vancouver Island.
-
'Bit of a miracle': Man escapes house fire in View Royal, tries to save pets
Firefighters say a man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke at a home in View Royal, B.C., on Monday evening. The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. at a home along Evelyn Heights. Firefighters from View Royal, Colwood and Langford all attended the blaze, which started in the home's first floor living room.