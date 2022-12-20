Manitoba labour board rejects complaints against unions on COVID rules

The Winnipeg skyline is pictured in September 2022. (CTV News Winnipeg Photo) The Winnipeg skyline is pictured in September 2022. (CTV News Winnipeg Photo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island