Manitoba launching new park reservation system today
Manitoba’s new park reservation system is launching on Monday.
This change comes after years of technical issues that left Manitobans frustrated.
All account information from the old system, which is no longer available, will not be transferred to the new service. This means all users will need to create a new account beginning today.
Reservations for the 2023 camping season will take place over six days in April. Registration opens at 7 a.m. each day for the following campsites:
- April 3 – Reservations open for all cabins, yurts and group-use areas, including Hecla and Morton recreation halls;
- April 5- Campsite reservations begin for all western and northern region parks, including Asessippi, Bakers Narrows, Clearwater (Campers Cove and Pioneer Bay), Duck Mountain (Blue Lakes, Childs Lake, Wellman Lake), Manipogo, Paint Lake, Rainbow Beach, Rivers, Spruce Woods (Kiche Manitou), Turtle Mountain (Adam Lake), William Lake and Wekusko Falls;
- April 11 – Campsite reservations open for Birds Hill and Winnipeg Beach;
- April 12 – Campsite reservations begin for south Whiteshell, including Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore and West Hawk Lake;
- April 13 - Campsite reservations open for Nopiming (Tulabi Falls main campground, Bird Lake, Black Lake, Shoe Lake, Beresford Lake) and north Whiteshell (Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Betula Lake and White Lake); and
- April 14 – Reservations begin for all remaining locations, including Camp Morton, Grand Beach, Hecla, Hnausa Beach, Lundar Beach, Moose Lake, St. Malo, Stephenfield and Watchorn.
The Otter Falls Campground in Whiteshell Provincial Park, the Tulabi Falls walk-in backcountry sites in Nopiming Provincial Park, and Birch Point Provincial Park Campground will not open for reservations, because they are still under construction for flood-related repairs. The opening dates for these campgrounds are unknown at this time.
More information on the province’s provincial parks can be found online.
