Manitoba lawyer suspended for punching articling student in groin

A Manitoba lawyer has been temporarily suspended from practicing after admitting to punching an articling student in the groin.

A decision from the Law Society of Manitoba, issued July 9, revealed David Hirsch Davis had pleaded guilty to one count of professional misconduct in relation to the incident. As a result, he has been suspended from practicing law for six months.

“The panel has grave concerns about conduct of the member and feels a suspension that meets the goal of general deterrence, and specific deterrence is required,” the decision reads.

According to the report, the incident took place when he was on the phone confirming a document was filed at court.

“While the call was ongoing, Mr. Davis turned to the student and punched him one time,” the decision reads. “The strike landed on the student’s groin area. The student doubled over in pain, shouted at Mr. Davis, and left the office.”

Davis was charged with two counts of professional misconduct for the incident on Jan. 10, 2023. According to the decision, Davis expressed remorse for the incident and apologized to the student.

One of the counts was dropped following the guilty plea.

In addition to the suspension, Davis is also barred from applying to supervise law students for two years, must continue to take mental health counselling and has been fined $2,500.

“A strong message needs to be sent to students seeking to join the profession that conduct of the type the member engaged in will not be tolerated,” the decision reads.

Davis has previously been disciplined by the Law Society in 2001 for sexually harassing a client, and again in 2008 and 2009 for professional misconduct.

A start date for the suspension has not been set, as Davis is a sole practitioner and needs time to arrange his affairs and allow his clients to continue being served.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Davis for a response.