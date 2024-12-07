Manitoba legislative building holds annual holiday open house

The provincial legislative building opened its doors to Manitobans Saturday, inviting everyone to get a glimpse of where major decisions are made.

The second-annual holiday open house allowed members of the public to meet with elected officials, including Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

“This building belongs to you, Manitoba, and so we are so happy to be able to open it up to you to come celebrate the best time of year,” Kinew said when he addressed the crowd.

The event featured carolling from local choirs and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The halls and offices of the 104-year-old building were also decked out in holiday décor.

CTV News spoke to one family that came to visit the building for the first time.

“The kids have never been and they love pointing out the Golden Boy,” the mother said, referring to the statue that adorns the top of the building outside.

While the event was free of charge, visitors were asked to bring non-perishable food items in support of Harvest Manitoba.