    Manitoba legislature sitting to feature omnibus budget bill and new Independent

    Manitoba legislature
    Manitoba politicians are returning to the legislature today following their summer break.

    The NDP government will focus part of its effort on getting its omnibus budget bill passed into law.

    The bill, which enacts many of the changes in the spring budget, has come under fire from the Opposition Progressive Conservatives for being too broad.

    The government inserted non-budget items into the bill, including a measure that would forbid employers from using replacement workers during labour disputes.

    The fall sitting will also be the first since the New Democrats kicked Mark Wasyliw out of their caucus because a colleague of Wasyliw is a defence lawyer for disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

    Wasyliw accused Premier Wab Kinew of being a dysfunctional bully, and will now sit as an Independent with opportunities to ask questions of his former colleagues.

