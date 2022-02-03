Manitoba Legislature staff 'strongly encouraged' to work remotely due to planned convoy protest

A memo obtained by CTV News says Manitoba Legislature staff are 'strongly encouraged' to work remotely due to planned convoy protest on Feb. 4, 2022. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) A memo obtained by CTV News says Manitoba Legislature staff are 'strongly encouraged' to work remotely due to planned convoy protest on Feb. 4, 2022. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island