

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Dougald Lamont says he plans to stay on as leader after his Manitoba Liberals lost official party status, retaining three seats in Tuesday's provincial election.

Lamont says the outcome was disappointing but the future of the party is secure.

Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservatives won a second consecutive majority when they captured 36 seats in the 57-seat legislature.

The New Democrats improved their seat total to 18.

Lamont will now face a mandatory leadership review, but says he expects to be supported by the party.

Former Manitoba Liberal leader Rana Bokhari resigned following the 2016 election, which garnered similar results for the party.