Manitoba’s Liberals are promising to boost French services in Manitoba if elected.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says he’d invest in French services, creative industries, and education to promote the language.

He says his party would aim to improve access to French and French immersion education by working with Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine.

The Liberals are also promising dedicated French-language child-care spaces, renovations of French schools and a business development bank to help grow French businesses and jobs.

Lamont also announced he’ll release a fully costed platform on Sunday.