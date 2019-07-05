

CTV New Winnipeg





The Manitoba Liberals have pledged to improve transit systems and restore the 50/50 provincial funding agreement should they form government this fall.

On Friday, Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont says his government would also tap into more than $500-million in dedicated federal funding he says the Pallister government has left on the table.

“Investing in better transit is about giving people greater choice, mobility, independence, and it’s also good for the environment,” said Lamont. “We are committed to working in partnership with municipalities to build something together that works and which has been broken under the current government.”

Lamont also says a Manitoba Liberal government would “doubles its money” by ensuring all federal funding dollars get matched, as well as assist municipalities with electrification of bus fleets, with the help of local manufactures such as New Flyer.

The Liberals also say they would use money from carbon revenue to fund green projects as a part of their Manitoba Liberal Plan for Green Renewal and Growth.

Manitobans go to the polls September 10th.