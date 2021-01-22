WINNIPEG -- The province has pulled a civil servant from Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries to step in as the director of Manitoba's immunization sites.

A spokesperson for the province confirmed with CTV News Friday evening that Kurt Janzen has been seconded to fill the role as COVID-19 immunization provincial director.

"In this role, Kurt’s primary responsibility is the workforce hired for the immunization campaign and related operations," the spokesperson said. "Mr. Janzen brings over 15 years of province-wide operations and logistics experience to this role."

The province did not say what previous position Janzen held at Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, or if he has past experience in directing immunizations clinics.

"It is important to note that Mr. Janzen’s role is not clinical in nature, but includes hiring, scheduling, payroll management and coordinating services," the spokesperson said.

Janzen will now be reporting to Lynda Tjaden, the executive director of population and public health. Tjaden, who has 29-years of health care experience according to the province, is the operations lead for the COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Task Force.

CTV News has reached out to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries for more information.