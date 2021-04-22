WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has said an employee at one of its liquor stores has tested positive for COVID-19.

MBLL said the employee had been working at the Stonewall Liquor Mart and is now self-isolating. The last time they worked was on Monday, April 19, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. MBLL said this would have been during their period of communicability.

"They were not exhibiting symptoms during their shift," MBLL said in a release. "While at work, the employee was adhering to all safety protocols including proper mask use, hand hygiene and physical distancing."

MBLL said anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257 for more information about testing.