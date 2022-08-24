Manitoba Liquor Marts will be open on Labour Day

A historic change has been made to liquor store hours in Manitoba.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) confirmed Thursday that all Liquor Mart locations, for the first time ever, will be open on Labour Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Opening on Labour Day with reduced hours provides Liquor Mart customers additional convenient shopping options while acknowledging the spirit of the holiday with a shortened workday,” a spokesperson for MBLL said in a statement.

A sign can be seen outside of the Grant Park location advertising the change.

Liquor Mart's Grant Park location will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. (CTV News Photo James Rinn)

Historically, Liquor Marts have been closed on Labour Day. The spokesperson said the Retail Businesses Holiday Closing Act, which regulated the holidays businesses can be open, was repealed in late 2020.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU), which represents Liquor Mart employees, said there are a variety of opinions from employees about the decision.

“Naturally, our members have mixed feelings about stores being open on Labour Day,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross in a statement. “After all, Labour Day is traditionally a day where we pause to recognize and celebrate the contributions of working people.”

Liquor Marts will remain closed on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and until 1 p.m. on Remembrance Day. The spokesperson said MBLL has not made any decisions about opening on other statutory holidays.