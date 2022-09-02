Manitoba lithium mine ready for electric vehicle boom

Last week, both Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz signed material agreements with Canada for lithium to use in the lithium-ion batteries needed for their electric cars.(AP Photo/Mark Baker) Last week, both Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz signed material agreements with Canada for lithium to use in the lithium-ion batteries needed for their electric cars.(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island