Manitoba looking at making Orange Shirt Day a provincial statutory holiday: Stefanson

WINNIPEG -

Premier Heather Stefanson says the province is discussing the possibility of making Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, a provincial statutory holiday.

During her first State of the Province address to Winnipeg’s business crowd, the Premier reiterated a pledge to move ahead on reconciliation with Indigenous communities and leaders.

Following the speech she was asked about the prospects of Orange Shirt Day becoming a provincial holiday.

“It’s certainly something we’re considering,” said Stefanson.

The premier says before any decisions are made the government wants to talk with business and Indigenous communities.

“We need to make sure that consultation takes place.”

Orange Shirt Day is already a federal holiday, to commemorate the legacy of residential schools.