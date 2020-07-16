WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced that it is looking to make safety improvements to one of the province’s dangerous intersections, including the potential addition of a roundabout.

As part of the province’s $500 million Manitoba Restart Program, the government plans to make changes to the intersection at the Trans-Canada Highway and Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 16, near Portage la Prairie.

Premier Brian Pallister and Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler made the announcement at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Thursday.

The premier noted the province has started a comprehensive review study on the best options to address safety issues. The study will also help with the design of a roundabout, meant to improve safety and efficiency at the intersection.

The study and design will be finished by October of this year.

The province has already added some interim safety measures to the intersection, such as pavement markings, a turning lane, improved signage, and traffic signal upgrades.

Right now, there are also traffic lights at the intersection.

Funding for this project comes from the Manitoba Restart Project. The province has set aside $65 million for major highway projects.

This is a developing story, more details to come.