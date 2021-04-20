WINNIPEG -- One day after lowering the age eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba, the province has once again opened up eligibility to allow more Manitobans to book appointments at supersites and pop-up clinics.

On Tuesday afternoon, the eligible age to book a vaccine appointment for Manitobans was lowered to 52 years old and older, and 32 years old and older for First Nations individuals.

On Monday, the eligibility was set at 54 years and older, and 34 years and older for First Nations. The province also authorized the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people 40 years old and older.

As of April 19, Manitoba has administered 350,977 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those doses, 280,980 are first doses, and 69,997 are second doses.

The province says 26.1 per cent of Manitobans 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be booked by calling 1-844-626-8222 or online.