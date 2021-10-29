Manitoba Métis Federation plans to take province to court over hunter rights

David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Metis Federation, takes part in a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday March 8, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Metis Federation, takes part in a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday March 8, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Winnipeg Top Stories