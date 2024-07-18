WINNIPEG
Manitoba Métis Federation purchases two office buildings, parking lot downtown

President of the Manitoba Metis Federation David Chartrand speaks to media at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. The MMF is purchasing two downtown office buildings and a parking lot, expanding its presence in Winnipeg. (The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim) President of the Manitoba Metis Federation David Chartrand speaks to media at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. The MMF is purchasing two downtown office buildings and a parking lot, expanding its presence in Winnipeg. (The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is expanding its footprint downtown.

The organization announced Thursday it has purchased office buildings at 333 Main Street and 191 Pioneer Avenue, as well as a parking lot at 179 Pioneer Avenue.

This adds to the MMF's building portfolio of 11 buildings downtown. They previously acquired the former Bank of Montreal on Main Street.

These purchases add nearly 300,000 square feet of office space, and 100 new parking spaces. The MMF said they will be adding 160 more workers downtown this fall.

The MMF said with real estate purchases and building development, they have invested $100 million into downtown Winnipeg in the past six years.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

