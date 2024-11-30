Manitoba Métis Federation signs historic self-governing treaty with Canada

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) has signed a self-governing treaty with Ottawa, becoming the first Métis group to do so in the country’s history.

In a monumental signing ceremony Saturday afternoon, the MMF was recognized as the official government of the Red River Métis.

“This is a turning point in Canada’s history,” said MMF president David Chartrand. “We are correcting an historic wrong done to the Red River Métis, and showing the true character of our country. Together, we are showing that Canada is a place where we can face challenges and come to terms with mistakes of the past, and move forward in a positive way, forging a new history for future generations.”

While the treaty doesn’t lay out specific rights around health care, harvesting or land, Chartrand said those aspects will likely be negotiated with the federal government down the road.

“This treaty was 154 years in the making, and is clearly a win-win for all Canadians, as we stand together on the right side of history,” Chartrand added.

Other federal representatives included Dan Vandal, member of parliament for St. Boniface – St. Vital, as well as Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

“Today is about self-determination,” said Anandsangaree. “It is long overdue for Canada to recognize the right of the Métis of the Red River to self-determination and to formalize our Nation-to-Nation, government-to-government relationship.

“Congratulations and thank you to the Manitoba Métis Federation, its leadership, Red River Métis citizens and all those who worked together at the negotiation table to bring this first-of-its-kind treaty to life,” the minister added.

In 2021, an agreement was reached to recognize the MMF’s self-government, and members voted overwhelmingly in favour of the treaty last year.

Chartrand also said he looks forward to the treaty receiving Royal Assent soon.

Indigenous leaders, organizations react to historic agreement

In a statement Saturday afternoon, Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) Grand Chief Jerry Daniels congratulated Chartrand on the treaty signing.

“There is no questioning the tireless effort President Chartrand has invested in making today’s announcement come to fruition,” Daniels said.

However, Daniels also said more work needs to be done, specifically when it comes to other treaties involving Indigenous land.

“While today’s news is a positive and impactful step for the MMF, SCO reminds our federal treaty partners that they continue to fall short when it comes to existing treaty obligations to the First Peoples of this land now called Canada,” the statement reads.

“I want to caution the MMF that after they negotiated The Manitoba Act with Canada in 1870, they never saw the benefits that were supposed to come from it, just as we have not seen the benefits for our treaties,” said Daniels. “I hope they hold this federal government to task, and that this modern-day treaty is honoured and respected.”

Also on Saturday, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), as well as Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) shared a joint statement urging the Canadian government to recognize and implement pre-1975 treaties with First Nations.

Both organizations called on Ottawa to convene a First Ministers Conference to finalize treaty implementation, and issue a cabinet directive to complete that implementation. They hope it would see the restoration of land rights, as well as the recognition of First Nations as equal partners in Confederation.

This is a developing story. More to come.

- With files from The Canadian Press.