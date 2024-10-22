Manitoba-made butter comes away the big cheese at World Dairy Expo

A Manitoba company competed against the cream of the crop at the world's largest dairy expo and came out the big cheese.

Von Slick's Finishing Touch, a flavoured butter company based in Middlebro, Manitoba, competed in a number of categories at the World Dairy Expo's product contests earlier this month. The buttery biz came away the first and only Canadian winner at the event held in Madison, Wisconsin.

The company's push tube finishing butter took home first place in the creative and innovative products competition, while the product narrowly missed out on the top spot in the flavoured butter category.

"We scored a 99.6 out of 100, and the winner scored a 99.8, so it was a nail-biter," said Von Slick's co-founder Landon Kroeker.

The Prairie-made products were among 1,300 entries eligible at this year's competition, with 60,000 people from 100 countries attending the event.

The contest is touted as the premier platform for showcasing the craftsmanship and creativity that drives the industry forward, held in the unofficial mecca of all things dairy.

"As the dairy industry continues to grow and innovate, this contest provides an excellent opportunity for processors to showcase their products while also benefiting from valuable feedback from the judges," said Amy Winters, executive director of the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, the host of the event.

This isn't the only feather in Von Slick's proverbial cap. The company also bagged two wins at the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards in Toronto in 2022.

Kroeker, who founded the company alongside Chef Rob Segnotta in 2021, can't believe how far they've come in a few short years.

"It's been stressful, amazing, everything—all the above. It makes me feel alive," he said.

"Starting a business—you've got these grand ideas, and you think it's just going to be this great success, and it has been, but that doesn't mean it doesn't come without its struggles and problem solving, decision-making, and learning like crazy."