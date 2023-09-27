Manitoba-made game coming to New York toy fair
A Manitoban is hoping his homegrown board game will make a big splash at an iconic toy fair.
Gord Taylor is bringing his original board game Knoo (pronounced 'canoe') to the North American International Toy Fair in New York this weekend.
The game sees players navigating fast-moving rivers in a canoe, portaging through muskeg, and even flying in a bush plane.
Taylor first conceived of the board game in the ‘80s while managing a research project in the wilderness.
“I had a lot of time in the winter to sort of draw and do a lot of artistic stuff. So I drew up an idea and 37 years later, it’s sitting on the shelf and I said, ‘Hey, it’s time to get this going,’” he said.
Over the last six months, Taylor has tested and refined the game. He plans to self-publish it through his website and other online retailers.
He hopes to have it for sale by the holidays.
While he’s aiming to find partners at the fair to distribute the game with, Taylor won’t work with just anyone.
“I’d like to keep control a little bit of it,” he said.
The game represents a reconnection with his artistic self. Trying to avoid a fate as a starving artist, Taylor became a designer and builder.
Now in his ‘60s, his game features his original oil painting on the cover and a self-produced map on the game board.
While he admits he’s ‘trembling in his shoes’ to be taking this big professional leap, it’s all part of the adventure.
“Follow your dreams. If you’ve got an idea, don’t ever stop following them. It’s the greatest feeling.”
