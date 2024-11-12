Manitoba making a mark in the art of woodturning

From rolling pins to Christmas tree decorations to the legs on your chairs, woodturners make and create unique pieces that we use in our everyday lives.

The craft, which has been around for centuries, is a woodworking technique where wood is shaped using a lathe.

According to Herman de Vries with the Woodturners Association of Manitoba, over the years it has transitioned from a technique used to make functional items into an artform.

“It’s come into its own as an art medium; I’d say more so in the last 50 years,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

A woodturner himself, de Vries said he got into the craft when he had to make spindles for his granddaughter’s crib.

Since then, he has created numerous pieces with different woods, including vases, urns, and bowls.

A woodturning piece created by Herman de Vries.

For those who are interested in learning more about woodturning, the Woodturners Association of Manitoba is hosting an event with Minnesota’s Paul Hedman, who will take part in a full-day demo.

“Paul is a unique character,” de Vries said. “He turns very, very interesting and off-the-wall wood art.”

The event is set to take place on Saturday.

• With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.