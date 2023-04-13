Manitoba making changes to deter people from using bear spray as weapon

The Manitoba government is making regulatory changes to the sale and purchase of bear spray after several violent incidents.

In a Thursday news release, the province announced the new changes will require a customer who is buying bear spray to show photo ID and specify the intended use of the product. Vendors will be required to verify a customer’s ID and submit the information to the government.

Vendors will also have to register the serial number for the sale of two or more cans of bear repellent.

“Bear repellent is increasingly being used as a weapon and a number of recent assaults highlight the urgent need to make changes in the interest of public safety,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“Requiring photo identification and validated contact information at the point of purchase will deter people from using bear spray illegally, but not prohibit legal purchases. It will also assist with tracing in the event of an incident.”

Along with these regulatory changes, Manitoba is asking the federal government to consider tougher restrictions for the online sale of bear spray. The province is also considering future legislative changes to the age requirement to buy bear spray in Manitoba.

“Manitoba already has strong protections in place to ensure the sale and proper application of bear spray through the Pesticides and Fertilizers Control Act,” said Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson.

“These regulatory changes go further to ensure bear spray is kept out of the hands of dangerous criminals who would use it to harm others while still allowing for its use by law-abiding citizens.”

The sale of bear spray is regulated under the Pesticides and Fertilizers Control Act.

Under this act, anyone who supplies, sells or distributes a pesticide is required to get a licence.

Those with pesticide dealers licences are required to keep a record of all commercial and restricted items they sell.

The province did not say when these changes will take effect.

