WINNIPEG -- The Government of Manitoba announced a new program on Wednesday to make family law services more accessible and affordable.

According to Justice Minister Cliff Cullen, currently, couples and families who are separating are reliant on the court system, which he described as “adversarial, complex, expensive and slow.”

“This can fuel hostilities and slow the resolution of disputes, which has a negative effect on the emotional and physical well-being of the participants, especially children,” he said in a news release.

Manitoba’s new Family Resolution Service now offers affordable services to residents, as well as additional front-end support and out-of-court options.

Through this program, Manitobans can access:

Early resolution support services, which will be provided by family guides;

Help navigating other specialized services that are culturally and linguistically appropriate, such as child support services and Legal Aid;

A self-service tool and resource inventory;

Support to complete court prerequisites; and

Electronic support services.

Cullen added that changes will be coming to The Family Law Modernization Act, effective July 1. These changes broaden the role of the child support recalculation service, giving it the power to make initial child support decisions in a broad range of cases without going to court.

In April, the Manitoba government expanded its Maintenance Enforcement Program (MEP) to help families face challenges brought on by the pandemic. The province said this program has the ability to review and adjust maintenance, and has allowed families to resolve issues by working with the program rather than through court applications.

Cullen noted these changes will take thousands of matters out of the court system and save Manitobans millions every year in court and legal fees.

“These enhancements reflect our progress on recommendations made by Manitobans and are the latest in our ongoing efforts to modernize the family law system in Manitoba,” Cullen said, adding that families will still be able to pursue in-court options and appear before a judge if necessary.