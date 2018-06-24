

CTV Winnipeg





A man and woman are dead following separate collisions on Manitoba roads Saturday.

Manitoba RCMP said the first incident took place in Sagkeeng First Nation on Highway 11 around 3:55 a.m.

Police said they received a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

RCMP said officers determined a vehicle, being driven by a 48-year-old man from Rosenort, was heading westbound when it struck a 25-year-old woman from Sagkeeng, as she was lying on the highway.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and contacted police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

RCMP said an investigation determined the female was struck earlier by another vehicle.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Powerview Detachment at 204-367-8728.

Two vehicle crash near Dauphin

The second fatal crash happened between two pickup trucks around 11:40 a.m. on just north of Dauphin, Man.

Officers said a 39-year-old man from Dauphin was heading westbound on Municipal Road 147N when he hit a northbound pickup carrying two passengers.

The driver of the westbound truck was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

An investigation found the man was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol is not considered a factor.

The people travelling in the northbound pickup, the driver a 55-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman passenger from Dauphin were both taken to hospital.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries.