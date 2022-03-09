Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3D guns; FBI involved in investigation

Brandon police have arrested two people, one of whom was wanted for cyber-attacks that had the FBI investigating.

Brandon Police Service said it was contacted by the FBI in April 2021 about two people conducting cyber-attacks, with one of the suspects living in Brandon.

The FBI and Brandon police started an 11-month investigation and police said the two organizations learned the two suspects were conducting online distributed denial of service attacks.

These attacks send a high volume of web traffic to a specific system and make it so others can't reach it.

Police said the pair were doing these attacks for a fee.

On Mar. 8, 2022, police in Brandon and in San Antonio, TX, executed simultaneous search warrants.

In Brandon, 18-year-old Dayne Parrott-Jones was arrested and police said officers found a 3D printer printing a piece of a handgun and there was also a large quantity of marijuana.

After receiving a second search warrant, police said officers found:

· Four grams of cocaine;

· Four pounds of illicit cannabis;

· A loaded gun with a high-capacity magazine with most of the parts coming from a 3D printer;

· A loaded 9 mm high-capacity magazine;

· A loaded 10 round Glock magazine;

· Three 3D printed lower receivers for a Glock pistol;

· Nine mm casings;

· Gun powder;

· Nine mm primers;

· Nine mm bullets;

· Several parts to make a Glock including parts for a high-capacity magazine; and

· A Glock sear kit to convert the gun to be fully automatic.

Police said investigators believe Parrott-Jones was manufacturing guns with no serial numbers.

Brandon police charged Parrott-Jones with mischief to data, unauthorized use of a computer, several firearm-related charges, possessing illicit cannabis and possessing cocaine.

He remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

A second person living with Parrot-Jones was also arrested, but not for the computer crimes.

Police arrested and charged 24-year-old Rolanda Chaske with possessing a loaded restricted handgun, possessing a restricted handgun, possessing a restricted device, possessing illicit cannabis and possessing cocaine.

The charges against her have not been proven in court.