Manitoba man charged in death of five family members to make court appearance

The Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is expected to make a court appearance in Winnipeg today.

Ryan Manoakeesick has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his common-law partner, Amanda Clearwater; their three children, Bethany, Jayven and Isabella Manoakeesick; and Clearwater's teen niece Myah-Lee Gratton.

Police discovered their bodies earlier this month at multiple crime scenes in and around Carman, Man., a town of 3,000 people southwest of Winnipeg.

Court records show Manoakeesick was previously convicted of mischief in 2019 where a sentencing hearing heard he struggled with a methamphetamine addiction and had anxiety and depression as well as other underlying mental health issues.

He has been remanded in custody since his arrest and a Crown lawyer has told a justice of the peace they would be opposing any bail applications.

Mourners gathered this week to remember the victims during funeral services in Carman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.