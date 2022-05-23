Manitoba man charged with manslaughter following deadly hotel assault

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a 30-year-old man with manslaughter following a fatal assault at a Thompson, Man., hotel.

The assault took place on Friday at hotel on Selkirk Avenue in Thompson. The incident left a 48-year-old man in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on Sunday.

Police arrested Preston Queskekapow in relation to the incident. At first he was charged with aggravated assault, but has now been charged with manslaughter.

The suspect remains in custody. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

RCMP officers continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact 204-677-6909.