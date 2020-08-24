WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a concrete overpass, RCMP says.

RCMP said on Sunday shortly after 9 a.m., officers from the Blue Hills detachment were called to a crash on Highway 1 at the overpass with Provincial Road 459, west of Brandon.

A 56-year-old man was found at the scene of the crash, and was pronounced dead.

RCMP said the investigation has determined the man had been driving eastbound from Brandon on Highway 1, when the vehicle went off the road and collided with the concrete overpass support structure.

RCMP said the man had been wearing his seatbelt.

Blue Hills RCMP and a forensic collision Reconstructionist are investigating the crash.