WINNIPEG -- RCMP are investigating a fatal crash involving a cement truck in northern Manitoba.

Mounties said a 51-year-old man was driving a cement truck along Provincial Road 392 from Thompson on Monday when he lost control on a curve and rolled into the ditch.

Crews responded around 3 p.m. to the crash at Lakeshore Drive in Snow Lake.

The man was taken to hospital where he died.

Snow Lake RCMP and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health are investigating the crash.

Snow Lake is located about 166 km southwest of Thompson.